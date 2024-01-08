Zurich university spins-off record 43 start-ups
A record 43 spin-off companies were launched from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich last year.
The ETH spin-offs received CHF47 million in subsidies in 2023, in addition to sums obtained during financing rounds.
Among these new structures, 12 focus on artificial intelligence, underlines an ETH press release published on Monday, citing the example of the application dedicated to language learning Quazel or BreezeLabs which measures respiratory rate.
Biotechnologies and pharma are also widely represented, like ATLyphe whose objective is to replace chemotherapy with antibody treatments.
Among these 43 start-ups, 11 were co-created by women, such as Apheros, led by Julia Carpenter, who developed metal sponges active in cooling electronic devices.
The leisure activities platform GetYourGuide won more than CHF70 million francs. Anybotics inspection robots received CHF50 million, while drones from Verity and Wingtra received CHF40 and CHF20 million respectively. The biotech Memo Therapeutics received CHF25 million.
