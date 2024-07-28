Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

California wildfire explodes, becomes largest in US

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) – Thousands of firefighters were battling a rapidly growing wildfire in northern California on Saturday after the blaze more than doubled in size in a 24-hour span.

The Park Fire had burned more than 350,000 acres (141,640 hectares) about 90 miles (144 km) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Cooler temperatures and more humid air were expected in the region, potentially helping efforts to slow the spread of the fire, which was still 0% contained. The fire has destroyed 134 structures, authorities said.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for multiple communities in several counties, including a warning for Paradise, the town that was devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest in the state’s history.

A man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion that he started the Park Fire by pushing a flaming car into a gully on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was the largest of dozens across the country that have burned more than 2 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

In Oregon, several fires were burning, including the Durkee Fire, which had scorched more than 288,000 acres in the eastern part of the state, authorities said.

A firefighter died after a single-engine tanker crashed near the Falls Fire in southeastern Oregon, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement on Friday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR