Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Canada to send 2,000 unarmed rockets, other arms to Ukraine

This content was published on
1 minute

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada soon plans to start sending a total of about 2,000 surplus unarmed rockets to Ukraine as well as a selection of other weapons, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Thursday.

Canadian specialists have spent the last few months ensuring the safe operation of the rockets, which do not have warheads, he said in a statement.

Canada does plan to eventually ship some warheads to Ukraine, a spokeswoman for Blair said separately via email, but did not give details.

Canada is also sending 29 German-made remotely controlled weapon stations that can be attached to a variety of armored vehicles as well as 130,000 rounds of small arms ammunition.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Canada has committed over C$14 billion ($10.2 billion) in total assistance to Kyiv, including C$4 billion in military aid.

($1=$1.37 Canadian)

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR