Cannes hit by flash flooding with more severe storms possible

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Raging flood waters swept through Cannes on Monday, pushing cars through the streets and leaving the French Riviera city known for its film festival on high alert.

There were no injuries as a result of the deluge in the French southeast region, where in 2015 at least 19 people died in flash floods and tens of thousands had power blackouts.

The situation was expected to return to normal by the end of the morning as the storm continued to move east, its town hall spokesperson said.

The city’s mayor David Lisnard told BFM TV he would be seeking an explanation from other authorities because the city only received a government alert an hour after the storm began.

The French weather agency said in a bulletin that another storm was possible in Cannes during the afternoon.

Elsewhere in Europe, at least 17 people died earlier this month from Romania to Poland in the worst flooding to affect central Europe in two decades.

