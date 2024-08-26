Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Captain under investigation after sinking of Lynch’s yacht, source says

ROME (Reuters) – Italian prosecutors have placed Captain James Cutfield under investigation over the deaths of Mike Lynch and six others after the British tech tycoon’s superyacht sank off Sicily last week, a judicial source told Reuters.

The official, who asked not to be named, confirmed earlier reports in Italian media that New Zealander Cutfield was being investigated for manslaughter and shipwreck.

