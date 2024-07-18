Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Car hits Paris cafe terrace, leaving one dead and six injured

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) -A car drove into the terrace of a cafe in the 20th arrondissement in northern Paris on Wednesday evening, leaving one dead and six injured, including three in a critical state, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

There was one passenger in the car, who tested positive for alcohol and drugs, a police source said. The passenger was not among the casualties.

France is on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics that start on July 26.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon, Chris Reese and Rosalba O’Brien)

