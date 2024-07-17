Car hits Paris cafe terrace, one dead, two seriously injured, police say

PARIS (Reuters) -A car drove into the terrace of a cafe in the 20th arrondissement in northern Paris on Wednesday evening, leaving one dead and two people in a critical state, police said, adding the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

One of the passengers of the car tested positive for alcohol and drugs, a police source said.

France is on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics that start on July 26.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon, Franklin Paul and Chris Reese)