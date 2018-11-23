Pictures showing a job trade fair for young people

Getting professional, on-the-job training in Switzerland is made easier in Switzerland due to the country's vocational school system. The biggest Swiss trade fair is currently underway in Geneva.

Around 300 different professions and further training courses in a diverse range of fields are presented at the 'Cité des Métiers', giving young people an insight into the world of work.



A young person today is faced with different challenges than youth from previous generations: How has digitisation changed job prospects? Which professions have a secure future?



At the fair, visitors are introduced to the various teaching professions and further training opportunities. The presence of vocational training coaches and apprentices provides young people with the opportunity to obtain information about dream jobs from their peers.



