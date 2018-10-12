This content was published on October 12, 2018 3:55 PM Oct 12, 2018 - 15:55

Upon graduation from compulsory schooling this summer, 87% of Swiss teens have continued their training in the form of further education or an apprenticeship.

More than half decided on vocational training; a third are now hitting the books; and 92% are happy with their choice so far, according to a survey by the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI)external link.

For the survey published on Fridayexternal link, SERI asked about 3,000 companies and 800 teens aged 14-16 in August. Of these, 79% said they were able to pursue their top or even “dream” choices. For both genders, the most popular option was the commercial apprenticeship. Among young women, this was followed by specialist training in the healthcare, retail and pharmacy sectors. The young men were keen on careers in logistics, electrical installation, polymechanics and drafting.

Construction and farming unpopular

The trainees-to-be had their pick thanks in part to a surplus of openings. Of more than 80,000 apprenticeships on offer, not quite 70,000 now have a trainee in place. Nearly all positions were filled in transport, financial and insurance services, the arts, entertainment, recreation and mining.

Harder to fill were the jobs in construction, agriculture and forestry. Among these, 30% received no applications, and 70% only heard from applicants with insufficient qualifications, reported the companies surveyed.

One third of the young people decided to further their studies at a senior high or specialist secondary school. Women form 56% of the student body at this level. Preferred fields of senior high study include economy, law, biology and chemistry. The top choices at specialist secondary schools are health, education and social work.

The remaining compulsory school graduates opted for a temporary solution such as the tenth school year. Among those polled, some were unsure what to do next, others had failed to find an apprenticeship, and others simply wanted some time for themselves.

