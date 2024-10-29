Cars burned and police attacked in new protests on French island of Martinique

PARIS (Reuters) – Protesters torched cars and attacked police in a new night of trouble on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, the local government said on Tuesday, as violent demonstrations over rising living costs show no signs of abating.

The Martinique administration said seven cars had been burned and police attacked with stones and Molotov cocktails during unrest from late Monday into early Tuesday.

Four youths were arrested.

The demonstrations, which started in September, have endured despite curfew measures.

French overseas territories including Martinique, Guadeloupe and New Caledonia have been recently rocked with protests, often by groups complaining that living standards are well below those of mainland France.

Guadeloupe suffered a power cut on the whole island last Friday.