Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Catalan separatist party leaders agree to form government with Socialists

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) -The leadership of moderate separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) has approved an initial agreement to support Spain’s Socialists to form a regional government in the rich northeastern region, party spokesperson Raquel Sans said on Monday.

The decision is subject to confirmation by militants in an internal party vote on Friday, she said in a press conference, adding that the vote will be binding.

Securing ERC’s support is key for the Socialists, who won the most votes in May’s regional election but fell short of a majority.

The Socialists, led locally by Salvador Illa, got 42 seats in Catalonia’s 135-seat chamber. The party’s usual coalition partner, the far-left Sumar alliance, won six, while the ERC had 20.

Parties wanting to form a government need 68 seats in a first round of voting in the chamber and a simple majority in the second.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR