Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Centenarians increased by 30% in Italy over the past decade

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – The number of people aged over 100 in Italy has increased by 30% over the past 10 years, while birth rates have continued to decline.

There were more than 22,000 Italians in the age bracket between 100 and 104 in 2024, up from just over 17,000 in 2014, according to a report by national statistics bureau ISTAT on Thursday. The vast majority of them – 81% – are women.

There were 21 super-centenarians – individuals aged 110 years and older – still alive in 2024, of whom only one is a man. This is more than double the number in 2009, when there were only 10.

The gradual aging of the population is causing problems for Italy, where the birth rate is among the lowest in Europe, with a heavy impact on public accounts because of huge spending on pensions and health care.

The oldest person in Italy is a 114-year-old woman; among men, the oldest is 110, said ISTAT.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR