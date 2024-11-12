Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

CEOs of European chip makers concerned about nationalist industrial policies

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Toby Sterling

MUNICH (Reuters) -The CEOs of Europe’s three biggest computer chip makers on Monday said that demands by the U.S., Chinese and European governments that each region have its own semiconductor production are a worsening obstacle to business.    In a rare joint appearance following the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency for a second term, the CEOs of Infineon of Germany, French-Italian firm STMicroelectronics and NXP of the Netherlands said their businesses have been suffering from uncertainty and the trend toward nationalist industrial policies seen over the past decade.     “The danger is that we will accelerate in this fragmentation,” said Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck at the electronics conference in Munich.    “Fragmentation is happening on the supply side, and potentially with tariffs, which are written on the wall, it will get worse”, he said.    All three firms are major suppliers of chips used for cars, electrical power controls, and industry. All are currently doing strong business in China due to the booming electric vehicle market there. Other chip markets around the world are weak, excepting for chips used in artificial intelligence.    STMicroelectronics CEO Jean-Marc Chery said that recreating supply and production chains on separate continents to make “China for China and West for West” chips has been costly in both material and engineering terms.    “So. Congratulations to the new U.S. president.”    NXP Semiconductors CEO Kurt Sievers said no country will be able to dominate the chip industry or be independent of the rest of the world.    “And if it was possible, it would become so expensive that no consumer could afford any device which uses chips,” he said. “And I’m sure every government over time will understand it.”

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR