Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

CERN ends cooperation with Russian scientists

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ZURICH (Reuters) – The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) will end cooperation with up to 500 scientists affiliated with Russian institutions, it said on Monday, because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Swiss-based CERN, best known for its studies in particle physics and its Large Hadron Collider, will not renew its cooperation agreement with Russia when it ends on November 30 2024.

The decision means around 400 to 500 scientists linked to Russian laboratories will no longer be able to collaborate with CERN, a spokesperson said.

Cooperation with around 15 Belarussian scientists has also been stopped.

“CERN is an international organisation, but it is not an island. It’s not acceptable to support scientific research when wars are taking place between countries which once had staff who worked together at CERN,” the spokesperson said.

“When the war broke out, all activities were suspended,” the spokesperson added. “Now the decision has become more formal.”

Russia has previously criticised the decision, saying it was politicised, discriminatory and unacceptable.

Russian scientists will be able to continue to work at CERN if they are affiliated with non-Russian institutes, with around 90 having done so.

CERN collaborates with around 17,000 researchers globally.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
150 Likes
109 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR