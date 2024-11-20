Changing of Russian nuclear doctrine is just rhetoric, says French foreign minister

PARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday dismissed President Vladimir Putin’s decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike as just “rhetoric”.

“We are not intimidated,” he said in an interview with France 2 television

Putin approved the change in nuclear doctrine as Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike deeper into Russian territory, taking advantage of newly granted permission from the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden on the war’s 1,000th day.