Character actor A career in film and on stage By Ester Unterfinger, Culture ... Print comment Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... See in other languages: 8 Languages: 8 (ar) برونو غانز.. شهرة واسعة وعشق لسينما المؤلف (de) Schweizer Schauspieler-Ikone Bruno Ganz wird 75 (es) Bruno Ganz celebra sus 75 años (fr) Icône du cinéma suisse, Bruno Ganz fête ses 75 ans (it) 75 candeline per l'attore svizzero Bruno Ganz (pt) Bruno Ganz completa 75 anos (ru) Бруно Ганц и его вклад в киноискусство (zh) 瑞士的阿兰德龙-75岁的瑞士偶像男星布鲁诺·冈茨 With Erika Halm in Es Dach überem Chopf (A roof over one's head), 1962, by Kurt Früh(RDB) With Dennis Hopper in Der amerikanische Freund (The American Friend), 1977, by Wim Wenders(RDB) With Klaus Kinski in Nosferatu the Vampyre, 1979, by Werner Herzog(RDB) Der Erfinder (The Inventor), 1980, by Kurt Gloor(RDB) With Isabelle Huppert in La Dame aux Camélias (The Lady of the Camellias), 1981, by Mauro Bolognini(RDB) Die Fälschung (Circle of Deceit), 1981, by Volker Schlöndorff(RDB) With Tina Engel in Väter und Söhne (Fathers and sons), 1986, by Bernhard Sinkel(RDB) With Otto Sanders in Himmel über Berlin (Wings of Desire), 1987, by Wim Wenders(AFP) Brandnacht (Night on Fire), 1992, by Markus Fischer Die Ewigkeit und ein Tag (Eternity and a Day), 1998, by Theo Angelopoulos(AFP) Pane e tulipani (Bread and Tulips), 2001, by Silvio Soldini(Keystone) As Oedipus in Sophocles's play Oedipus at Colonus. At the Burgtheater in Vienna, 2003, directed by Klaus Michael Grüber.(Keystone) With Heino Ferch in Der Untergang (Downfall), 2004, by Oliver Hirschbiegel(Keystone) With Theo Gheorghui in Vitus, 2008(AFP) With Anuk Steffen in Heidi, 2015, by Alain Gsponer(zodiac pictures) Bruno Ganz in Amnesia by Barbet Schroeder 2015 (vegafilm.com) Bruno Ganz in "Un juif pour l'exemple" (A Jew Must Die), 2016, by Jacob Berger (vegafilm.com) Bruno Ganz in "Fortuna", 2017, by Germinal Roaux (vegafilm.com) Mar 24, 2017 - 11:26 Bruno Ganz has played an angel (Wings of Desire), Hitler (Downfall), a grandfather more than once (Heidi and Vitus), a vampire (Nosferatu the Vampyre), a waiter (Bread and Tulips) and many, many other characters.