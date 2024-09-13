Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Charleroi airport flights cancelled for second day due to strike

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – All flights to and from Belgium’s Charleroi airport, a major hub for budget airline Ryanair, were cancelled on Friday for a second day as the airport’s employees continued to strike.

“A joint union strike has been announced at Charleroi airport. All flights scheduled for this Friday are cancelled,” Charleroi Airport said in a statement, advising passengers to not go to the airport but to contact their airline.

According to its website at least 87 flights were meant to depart from the airport on Friday and six of those would depart from Brussels Airport instead, about 70 km (44 miles) away.

The strike began as a wildcat strike, labour union CNE told Belgian media on Thursday, as unions were still in the process of organising action they had announced last week.

Unions and the airport have been in talks for months over improving employee working conditions.

