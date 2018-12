This content was published on November 20, 2018 11:00 AM Nov 20, 2018 - 11:00

Elias Robotexternal link is an AI language coach, a “social robot” that helps students learn foreign languages. It is based on a robot software that was developed by a Finnish teacher and is designed to understand students’ needs and help them practice their speaking skills. It has been piloted in Finland, and also in China. This clip was taken at the fair.

