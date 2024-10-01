China’s support to Russia should have implications, new NATO chief says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – New NATO secretary general Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that China had become a decisive enabler of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“(China) cannot continue to fuel the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War without this impact in its interests and reputation.” he said

Rutte also said the cost of supporting Ukraine was far lower than the cost of a victory for Putin would be.