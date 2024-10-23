Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
China’s Xi says early ceasefire in Gaza key to easing regional tensions, Xinhua reports

(Reuters) -China’s President Xi Jinping said at the BRICS summit that an early ceasefire and an end to the war in Gaza are key to easing regional tensions, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the BRICS Summit in Russia, the report said.

The comments were made at a time when nations around the world are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushing for a halt to fighting in Gaza and a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Xi also said China will unswervingly develop a friendly cooperation with Iran despite international and regional situation changes, Xinhua reported.

Iran is a country with important regional and international influence and a good friend and partner of China, Xi said.

The Chinese side supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and national dignity, steadily advancing its own economic and social development, and improving and deepening good-neighborly and friendly relations with neighboring countries, he added.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to boost communication and cooperation between their countries and resolve differences.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

