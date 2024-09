China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks, Russia’s Putin says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that China, India and Brazil could act as mediators in potential peace talks over Ukraine.

Putin said a preliminary agreement reached between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in the first weeks of the war at talks in Istanbul, which was never implemented, could serve as the basis for talks.