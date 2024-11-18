China and Britain enjoy vast space for cooperation, Xi tells Starmer

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Monday that the two countries enjoy a vast space for cooperation, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi and Starmer met in Rio de Janeiro on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, according to Xinhua.

The meeting is the first to take place between a British prime minister and Xi since 2018.

While in Rio de Janeiro, Xi is expected to meet with several world leaders at a time when conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as incoming Trump-led United States, have made efforts to build consensus within the G20 more difficult than before.