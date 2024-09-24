Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

China central bank says to cut reserve requirements, interest rates

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s central bank will cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points and further reduce key interest rates to support a recovery in prices, its governor Pan Gongsheng said on Tuesday.

Pan, speaking at a news conference alongside officials from two other financial regulatory agencies, said the seven-day repo rate will be cut by 0.2 percentage points to 1.5% and said deposit and other interest rates will fall as well.

Interest rates on existing mortgages will also be reduced by 0.5 percentage point on average, Pan said, in a move that could provide some relief to households but may raise concerns about bank profitability.

Pan did not specify when the moves will come into effect.

Stocks rose and the onshore yuan opened at its strongest level since May 2023. Ten-year bond yields fell to 2%.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Shri Navaratnam)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
108 Likes
71 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR