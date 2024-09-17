Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
China Coast Guard ships arrive in Russia for joint drills, RIA reports

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – China Coast Guard ships Meishan and Xiushan have arrived in Russia’s Far East port of Vladivostok to conduct joint exercises and patrols with their Russian counterparts, RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

“A number of events are planned during the visit, including joint exercises and patrols,” RIA cited a local branch of Russia’s foreign ministry as saying.

The ceremonial meeting of the flotilla took place on Tuesday and the exercises will last until Sept. 20, RIA reported.

