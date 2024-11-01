Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
China expands visa-free policy to 9 more countries including South Korea

This content was published on
1 minute

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will extend visa-free entry to citizens from nine additional countries, including South Korea, Norway and Finland, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Starting Nov.8, nationals from these countries, which also include Slovakia, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco and Liechtenstein, will be allowed to enter China for business, tourism, family visits, or transit for up to 15 days without a visa, the ministry said.

The policy will be in effect through Dec.31, 2025.

