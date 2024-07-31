Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
China expects urbanisation rate to near 70% in next five years

This content was published on
1 minute

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state council said on Wednesday it expects the urbanisation rate of its permanent population will increase to close to 70% in next five years, according to state media.

At the end of 2023, state figures showed that 66.16% of the resident population lived in urban areas.

The state council issued a five-year action plan for an urbanisation strategy and said the plan is to “fully release the huge potential of domestic demand embedded in urbanisation,” the official news agency Xinhua said.

Part of the plan aims for a new round of actions to grant urban residency to rural people who have moved to cities.

