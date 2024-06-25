Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
China hopes EU will pursue a ‘rational, pragmatic’ policy towards the country, foreign minister says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China hopes the European side will pursue a “rational and pragmatic” policy towards the country, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday.

China hoped the EU would uphold an open stance, and move in the same direction as China to ensure the healthy and stable development of Sino-European relations, the foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying.

China believed Hungary would play a positive and constructive role in the benign interaction between China and Europe, Wang added.

