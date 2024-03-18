China Is Considering Swiss Peace Talks on Ukraine, Report Says

(Bloomberg) — China is considering taking part in a Ukraine peace conference planned by Switzerland, according to Wang Shihting, its ambassador to the European country.

In an interview with the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper, Wang said China is following the plans for the talks closely and is “looking into the possibility of participating.”

“All parties should work toward ending the war,” he said. “The crisis must be prevented from worsening or even getting out of control.”

Switzerland, which has historically remained neutral in European conflicts, aims to start talks by the summer. It has invited China to take part, and wants to create “a very broad alliance consisting of BRICS states, countries from the Arab world, and from the Global South,” Defense Minister Viola Amherd told NZZ last month, referring to nations that include Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

