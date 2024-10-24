China opposes US sanctions on companies over attack drones for Russia

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce ministry on Thursday expressed opposition to the U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms involved in making and shipping attack drones for Russia.

“China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction without the basis of international law and the authorization of the UN Security Council,” ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press briefing.

China will resolutely safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests, He said.