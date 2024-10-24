Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

China opposes US sanctions on companies over attack drones for Russia

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce ministry on Thursday expressed opposition to the U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms involved in making and shipping attack drones for Russia.

“China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction without the basis of international law and the authorization of the UN Security Council,” ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press briefing.

China will resolutely safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests, He said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR