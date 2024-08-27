China recognises Catholic bishop of Tianjin, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – China’s government has recognized the authority of the Catholic bishop of Tianjin, Melchiorre Shi Hongzhen, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The bishop had previously been placed under house arrest for refusing to join the official state-backed church structure.

“This development is a positive fruit of the dialogue established in recent years between the Holy See and the Chinese Government,” the Vatican said in a brief press statement.