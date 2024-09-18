China seeks to restart economic dialogue, expand cooperation with UK

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is willing to restart economic and financial dialogue with the United Kingdom, Chinese state media cited Vice Premier He Lifeng as saying on Wednesday.

He, speaking in a phone call with British finance minister Rachel Reeves, said China wants to work with the UK to expand cooperation in areas such as finance, green economy, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, the official Xinhua news agency reported.