China starts new round of war games near Taiwan, offers no end date

TAIPEI (Reuters) -China’s military started a new round of war games near Taiwan on Monday, saying it was a warning to the “separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces”, and offered no date for when they may conclude.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, had been on alert for more war games since last week’s national day speech by President Lai Ching-te, an address Beijing condemned after Lai said China had no right to represent Taiwan even as he offered to cooperate with Beijing.

The Chinese military’s Eastern Theatre Command in a 5 a.m. statement said the “Joint Sword-2024B” drills were taking place in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan.

“The drill also serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces. It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity,” it said in a statement carried both in Chinese and English.

Taiwan’s defence ministry expressed its strong condemnation of China’s “irrational and provocative act”, adding it had dispatched its own forces.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)