China Stocks Rally on Stimulus Bets Before Meeting: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Chinese shares gained as traders added wagers on stronger growth stimulus, forming a bright spot in a region dominated by caution ahead of key US jobs data.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 index rose as much as 1.8%, in a sign that investors were positioning for fresh economic support measures from a key policy meeting scheduled on Wednesday. Hong Kong stocks also jumped.

The gains helped an Asian equities gauge reverse losses to rise 0.1%, offsetting declines in Japan, South Korea and Australia. The broader downbeat tone in the region came after S&P 500 dropped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.3% Thursday, their first declines in five sessions.

“Some of the A-share listed ETFs are seeing elevated volumes,” said Nigel Peh, a fund manager at Timefolio Asset Management in Singapore. “We are having the Central Economic Work Conference next week so maybe some squaring of positions ahead of the event, too.”

China aside, all eyes are on Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls data after bouts of political turmoil in Asia and Europe have triggered a wave of volatility across currency markets but failed to jolt stocks. US jobless claims rose to a one-month high on Thursday, while economists estimate payrolls increased by 220,000 in November, rebounding after two hurricanes and a strike lowered October numbers.

South Korea is another focal point, with the won paring losses from earlier declines after the nation’s Army Special Forces Commander said there will be no second martial law and he will reject if there is an order of troops deployment. The country’s benchmark stock index lost 0.7%.

Elsewhere, Treasuries were steady in Asia following muted moves on Thursday that favored the long-bonds, with 10-year and 30-year yields slightly lower. Swap trading showed the implied odds of a quarter-point rate cut in the Fed’s December meeting are around 70%.

The yen was little changed after fluctuating against the dollar as base salaries for regular workers in Japan rose by a record.

In Europe, a measure of France’s bond risk fell amid hopes lawmakers will strike a deal on next year’s budget sooner than many investors had expected. French President Emmanuel Macron said he will serve out the remainder of his presidential term as he seeks to quickly stymie the political turmoil.

Elsewhere, South Korea is planning measures to boost after-hours liquidity in the won, after this week’s political crisis triggered a surge in volatility in the currency.

In commodities, oil was flat after OPEC+’s decision to push back the revival of shuttered production by another three months failed to lift sentiment. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp. said it plans to slow production growth in the biggest US oil field next year. Gold edged higher.

Bitcoin pulled back a record high with some traders already seeking to hedge against a deeper retreat after the original cryptocurrency surged to more than $100,000 for the first time. The digital asset held it losses after news that Donald Trump had named David Sacks as a White House czar for crypto and artificial intelligence.

In Asia, data set for release includes an interest rate decision in India and foreign reserves for Malaysia. November reserves data for China may also be released as soon as today.

Rates Outlook

A stronger headline US nonfarm payroll figure would be warmly welcomed by markets, supporting a theme of normalization rather than a deterioration on the jobs front, according to Oscar Munoz and Gennadiy Goldberg at TD Securities.

“We expect a stronger reading to initially lead to a significant bear-flattening reaction, but see a likelihood that the initial knee-jerk is pared back after markets assess the details,” they noted. “We remain buyers of duration on dips and will look to higher yields as a possible entry point to reestablishing longs.”

A survey conducted by 22V Research shows that 45% of investors believe Friday’s US payrolls data will be “mixed/negligible,” 32% said it will be “risk-off,” and 23% “risk-on.”

Leading indicators point to a roughly as-expected reading in the payrolls report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 180,000-240,000 range, albeit with a big band of uncertainty given the current global backdrop, according to Matthew Weller at Forex.com and City Index.

“With an interest-rate cut largely priced in at this point, the risks may be skewed slightly toward a bounce in the greenback if the jobs report revives the odds of a December pause,” Weller noted. “Though any market moves might be limited as the Fed’s policy decision is more around when rather than if it will pause rate cuts in the near future.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:43 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.8%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0575

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 149.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2609 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6436

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $97,548.15

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,881.17

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.24%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,639.81 an ounce

