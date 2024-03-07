China to foster new cooperation and consolidate friendship with Russia

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is willing to work with Russia to foster new drivers of cooperation and consolidate friendship, foreign minister Wang Yi told a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing.

China and Russia had declared a “no limits” partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.