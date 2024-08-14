Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
China urges US, UK and Australia not to advance nuclear submarine cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday the United States, Britain and Australia should not advance their nuclear submarine cooperation until the international community has reached a consensus on safeguards and other issues.

Australia, Britain and the United States have agreed to work to transfer a fleet of eight nuclear powered and conventionally armed submarines to Australia by 2050 under their AUKUS programme.

The foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the programme undermined efforts to maintain regional peace and security.

