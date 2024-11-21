Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
China willing to maintain communication on submarine infrastructure security

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is willing to maintain communication with relevant parties and to jointly safeguard the security of international submarine infrastructure, its foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when asked about a Chinese ship in Danish waters, and Finland and Sweden’s investigation into the two severed fibre-optic data telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea.

Lin said he was not aware of the details of the ship.

The Danish military said on Wednesday that it was staying close to Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 currently sitting idle in a strait between Denmark and Sweden, but did not mention the cable breaches or say why it was staying with the ship.

