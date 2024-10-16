China won’t renounce use of force over Taiwan; Xi visits frontline island

reuters_tickers

4 minutes

By Joe Cash and Ben Blanchard

BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China will never commit to renouncing the use of force over Taiwan, the government in Beijing said on Wednesday after another bout of war games and a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the scene of a famous defeat for Taiwanese forces.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, staged a day of large-scale drills around the island on Monday that it said were a warning to “separatist acts” following last week’s national day speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

“We are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and endeavour,” Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

“But we will never commit ourselves to renouncing the use of force,” he said.

That is, however, aimed at the interference of “external forces” and the very small number of Taiwan separatists, not the vast majority of Taiwan’s people, Chen said. Taiwan has close though unofficial relations with the United States, a major arms supplier, and its allies.

“No matter how many troops Taiwan has and how many weapons it acquires, and no matter whether external forces intervene or not, if it (Taiwan) dares to take risks, it will lead to its own destruction,” he added.

“Our actions to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity will not cease for a moment.”

Chinese state media reported on Wednesday that President Xi had arrived the previous day on Dongshan island in China’s Fujian province, which faces Taiwan and where in 1953 China beat off an invasion attempt by Taiwan-based military.

The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong’s communists. No armistice or peace treaty has ever been signed.

Xi was on the island to learn about efforts to revitalise the countryside and the “passing on of red genes and strengthening the protection of cultural heritage”, the official People’s Daily said, referring to the colour of the Communist Party.

He urged officials from Fujian to promote cross-strait cultural exchanges, and “enhance the ethnic, cultural and national identity of Taiwan compatriots,” according to Xinhua news agency.

‘NEGATIVE EFFECT’

Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen said China’s drills had backfired given the international condemnation they generated, especially from Washington.

“The Chinese communists’ military exercise has created a negative effect in that it made the international community more supportive of Taiwan,” he said.

Lai, in his Oct. 10 speech, said China has no right to represent Taiwan, but the island was willing to work with the government in Beijing to combat challenges like climate change, striking both a firm and a conciliatory tone which Taiwan officials said was a show of goodwill.

Chen, the Chinese spokesperson, said Lai had stuck to his “stubborn separatist position”.

“There was no goodwill to speak of,” Chen said.

Lai has repeatedly offered talks with China but been rebuffed.

China’s military on Monday held open the possibility of more drills around Taiwan depending on the level of “provocation”.

In a report to lawmakers, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, Taiwan’s defence ministry said China was trying to legitimise the use of force against Taiwan, to undermine military morale and to “deplete the military’s combat power”.

“In response to the severity of the enemy threat, the military continues to maintain a high degree of vigilance and make every effort to improve training and preparedness,” it said.

China has over the past five years sent warships and warplanes in the waters and skies around Taiwan on an almost daily basis.

On Wednesday morning, in its daily update of Chinese activities in the previous 24 hours, Taiwan’s defence ministry said it had detected 22 Chinese military aircraft and five navy ships around Taiwan.

(Reporting by Joe Cash and Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Christopher Cushing, William Maclean)