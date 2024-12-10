Chinese Shares Lead Asia Gains on Stimulus Signals: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Chinese shares led gains in Asian equities after the nation’s top leaders signaled bolder stimulus next year to revive the struggling economy.

China’s benchmark equity gauge jumped as much as 3.3% at the open before trimming its advance. Stocks in South Korea and Japan also rallied, while those in Australia fell. Iron ore climbed the most in two months thanks to Beijing’s announcement as the country is a major commodity importer. China’s sovereign bond yields sank to a record low.

President Xi Jinping’s decision-making Politburo vowed to embrace a “moderately loose” monetary policy in 2025, signaling more rate cuts ahead and shifting from a “prudent” strategy that’s held for nearly 14 years. Investors will now shift focus to China’s annual closed-door Central Economic Work Conference scheduled to start Wednesday.

“What they’re really targeting now with this monetary loosing is something that will address the consumer, and that’s really the crux of where the problems have been,” Burns McKinney, a senior portfolio manager at NFJ Investment Group LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “If they can do that, then they can really harness of a burgeoning and growing middle class in China.”

Shares in China and Hong Kong shares trimmed their opening surge as investors awaited further details of the potential stimulus and on a possible unwinding of bullish bets put on last week. Investors had increased bullish positioning on the nation’s equities prior to the Politburo’s announcements, Citigroup Inc. said.

The Australian dollar extended an intraday decline after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates on hold as economists forecast, but said it’s gaining some confidence inflation pressures are easing.

The Treasury 10-year yield fell one basis point to 4.19%, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. US stock futures traded in a narrow range.

‘Tactical Opportunity’

Separately, Chinese manufacturers have begun limiting sales to the US and Europe of key components used to build unmanned aerial vehicles that have become a vital part of Ukraine’s defense. The moves are a prelude to broader export restrictions on drone parts that western officials expect Beijing to enforce in the new year, according to people who asked not to be identified.

Most investors will see the potential stimulus in China as a “tactical opportunity,” Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg Television. But the “underlying battle on export restrictions or export bans, those will continue to play a role in the Chinese economy,” he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korean equities headed for their first daily advance since last week’s short-lived martial law thrust the country into political turmoil. The Justice Ministry banned President Yoon Suk Yeol from traveling overseas as a series of probes put the embattled leader at risk of detention over his chaotic declaration of military rule.

In the US, the S&P 500 slipped from nearly overbought technical levels, following a series of all-time highs, with traders awaiting key inflation data that will help shape the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy. Nvidia Corp. slid as China opened a probe over suspicions the US chipmaker broke anti-monopoly laws around a 2020 deal.

US data including Wednesday’s consumer price index will offer Fed officials a final look at the pricing environment ahead of their meeting the following week. Any indication that progress has stalled on the inflation front could well undercut the chances of a third straight reduction in rates.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold was supported by China’s central bank adding bullion to its reserves for the first time in seven months and as concerns about the Middle East bolstered haven demand. Crude oil prices slipped as traders remained focus on the uncertainty in Middle East amid geopolitical tensions even as China’s announcements limited the downside.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:47 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.4%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0559

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.11 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2538 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $96,773.12

Ether fell 0.3% to $3,690.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.19%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 1.070%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $68.06 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,671.11 an ounce

