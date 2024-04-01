Chinese Stocks Rally After Data, Gold Hits Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Chinese shares rose by the most in a month on fresh signs of an economic recovery, forming a bright spot in Asia. Gold hit a record.

Benchmarks gained in China and South Korea, while Japanese equities fell after a report showed confidence among the country’s large manufacturers weakened slightly for the first time in four quarters. US futures edged higher in Asia, with markets in Australia and Hong Kong shut for a holiday.

China’s CSI 300 Index jumped as much as 1.7%, the most since Feb. 29, as a rebound in manufacturing activity reinforced hopes that the nation’s economic recovery may be starting to gain traction.

“Emerging optimism about China is real,” said Vishnu Varathan, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. It may gain traction given “corresponding optimism elsewhere in Asia that dovetails with an upturn in global manufacturing,” he said.

Treasury yields were largely steady in Asia after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday the central bank’s preferred gauge of inflation was “pretty much in line with our expectations.” Powell added that it wouldn’t be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is in check. Investors are betting the US central bank will make that first cut in June.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index — which excludes volatile food and energy costs — rose 0.3% in February after climbing in the previous month, marking its biggest back-to-back gain in a year. The measure is up 2.8% from a year earlier, still above the Fed’s 2% target.

The dollar was steady.

“You have a Fed that at the moment is highly data dependent,” said Matthew Luzzetti, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank. “Until we get either confirmation or a different view on what the data are going to be, it’s kind of hard to gauge exactly where we end up from a Fed policy perspective.”

In commodities, iron ore fell to the lowest in 10 months as China’s years-long property crisis continued to pressure prices. Gold extended a rally that’s been driven by the Federal Reserve moving closer to rate cuts and deepening geopolitical tensions.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin was steady after trading above $71,000. The largest digital currency has jumped almost 70% this year amid persistent demand for US exchange-traded funds holding the token.

Key events this week:

Indonesia CPI, manufacturing PMI, Monday

Pakistan trade, CPI, Monday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Monday

Bank of Canada issues business outlook and survey of consumer expectations, Monday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

France S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Germany S&P Global / BME Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Tuesday

India HSBC/S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Mexico international reserves, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

Spain unemployment, Tuesday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Brazil industrial production, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Hong Kong retail sales, Wednesday

US ISM Services, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

India services PMI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

France industrial production, Friday

Germany factory orders, Friday

Hong Kong PMI, Friday

India rate decision, Friday

Japan household spending, Friday

Philippines CPI, Friday

Russia GDP, Friday

Singapore retail sales, Friday

South Korea current account balance, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 11:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell rose 0.5%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.9%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0788

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.30 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2523 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $70,819.51

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,609.75

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.20%

Australia’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 3.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $83.44 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $2,255.77 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from John Cheng.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.