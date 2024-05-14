Chinese Tech Stocks Outperform, JGB Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Chinese tech stocks advanced ahead of earnings from industry bellwethers as broader regional indexes fell. Japanese government bond yields climbed to the highest in more than a decade.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped about 1%, lifted by gains in Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which report results later Tuesday. Investors are looking to China’s Big Tech earnings for confidence that a nascent rally in the nation’s stocks can continue. A regional Asian share gauge slipped as broader indexes in China, Hong Kong and Australia fell.

“With all eyes on earnings from Tencent and Alibaba, both will need to deliver earnings above consensus results and inspiring guidance as expectations are high,” according to Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group.

Japan’s 20-year government bond yield rose to its highest level since 2013 on speculation the Bank of Japan will reduce debt-buying amounts at its regular operations again to ease pressure on the ailing yen. The yen extended losses for a third day against the greenback to a two-week low.

A Bloomberg dollar index was flat and US 10-year Treasury yields little changed as traders awaited the releases of US producer prices, a key inflation indicator.

With the latest Chinese economic data pointing to a patchy recovery, any earnings miss may cool the market’s momentum. Hong Kong markets are closed Wednesday for a holiday, so reactions to the results will be first seen in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index.

US futures edged lower after the S&P 500 closed little changed. Later Tuesday, economists will parse US producer prices data to assess the impact of categories that feed into the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. Chair Jerome Powell is also scheduled to speak. US consumer price index due Wednesday is projected to show moderation while still remaining too high to warrant rate cuts.

Some prominent trading desks are warning that investors should gear up for a potential break in the calm that’s come over stocks. The options market is betting the S&P 500 will move 1% in either direction after Wednesday’s CPI, according to Andrew Tyler at JPMorgan Chase & Co. On Monday, a Fed Bank of New York survey highlighted an increase in expectations for inflation.

“The key risk is a hotter CPI print,” Tyler said. “But upcoming macro data creates a two-tailed risk — with one tied to stronger-than-expected growth fueling inflation concerns and the other being weaker growth fueling either recession or ‘stagflation’ concerns.”

Elsewhere, Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday will announce the government’s books are in the black for a second straight year, putting the nation’s fiscal standing near the top of developed-world counterparts.

On corporate news, market watchers will also be looking for the next step in BHP Group’s takeover battle, after its second approach for rival Anglo American Plc that valued the miner at $43 billion was rejected. Uber Technologies Inc. is buying Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda business in Taiwan for $950 million.

In commodities, oil held a gain before the release of OPEC’s market outlook, with traders looking for clues on whether supply curbs will be extended, and US inflation data that will shape expectations for monetary policy.

Iron ore slumped after a major Chinese developer defaulted, the latest sign the debt crisis facing the nation’s steel-intensive property sector is far from over.

Key events this week:

Germany CPI, ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

Bank of England Economist Huw Pill speaks, Tuesday

US PPI, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot speak, Tuesday

China rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday

US CPI, retail sales, business inventories, empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Wednesday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:17 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0788

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 156.41 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2430 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $62,517.66

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,943.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.33%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $79.22 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,344.26 an ounce

