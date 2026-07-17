Chip Stocks Poised for Bear Market in AI Unwind: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A selloff in chipmakers gathered pace on Friday, driving the group that has led this year’s stock rally toward a bear market on worries that the artificial-intelligence spending spree is becoming harder to justify.

This week’s rout in semiconductor giants is set to be the worst since the April 2025 tariff meltdown, with an industry gauge sinking over 20% from a record. A breakthrough from Chinese AI startup Moonshot further dented enthusiasm for the sector, which has also been hit by a rotation from richly priced tech names in favor of economically sensitive shares. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2.4%.

Chip stocks had recently wrapped up their best-ever quarter, extending an extraordinary surge driven by insatiable demand for AI. But the sector has faced turbulence on concerns about increased competition, possible overcapacity and whether the billions of dollars in AI investments will pay off.

While earnings and demand trends remain strong, recent profit-taking suggests some market participants are questioning how long the current pace of growth can continue, according to David Morrison at Trade Nation.

“The question now is whether this will become yet another ‘buy the dip’ opportunity, or if the pace of selling accelerates as everyone rushes to the exit doors at the same time,” he added.

The slide rippled through global markets, spurring a rush for safety. Treasuries rose while haven currencies including the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc outperformed. Heightened geopolitical tensions also curbed the appetite for risk, with oil climbing 3.8% as the US and Iran intensified their attacks.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. is again the biggest company in the world after wresting the title from Nvidia Corp., which has held it since May 2025. Netflix Inc. forecast a second consecutive quarter of slowing sales growth, contributing to investor anxiety about the streaming giant’s future. SpaceX said it will aim to launch its Starship rocket again in a few days after aborting Thursday’s mission when some of its engines didn’t fire up. Alcoa Corp. cut its production forecast for alumina after operational problems at an Australian refinery weighed on output, overshadowing a quarter in which higher aluminum prices helped lift its revenue. Intuitive Surgical Inc. sank as growth in use of its da Vinci surgical robots slowed to the weakest pace in four years. Airbus SE won orders from Air China and Hainan Airlines with a total transaction value of about $17.8 billion, giving the European planemaker a commercial boost a few days before a marquee aviation exhibition. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 10:05 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% The MSCI World Index fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1436 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3453 The Japanese yen was little changed at 162.36 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $63,157.41 Ether fell 2.4% to $1,826.06 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.52% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.12% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.95% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.8% to $81.94 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,000 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.