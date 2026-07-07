Chip Stocks Sink After Blistering Run as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

Share

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street was rattled by a selloff in chipmakers on concerns over whether massive artificial-intelligence investments will justify lofty valuations while a jump in oil prices boosted bond yields.

This year’s best-performing corner of the stock market was pummeled, with a gauge of semiconductor firms sinking over 4.5%. Not even Samsung Electronics Co.’s record profit was enough to entice investors. The Nasdaq 100 declined 1.8%. SpaceX joined the index. Despite weakness in tech, most S&P 500 companies rose, signaling rotation into other industries.

A flare-up in geopolitical risks saw US crude hitting $72 in late hours as the Treasury Department revoked a waiver that allowed the sale of Iranian oil in response to strikes on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Worries that higher energy costs could fuel inflation spurred a drop in Treasuries.

The spate of attacks is a reminder of the continued risks to ships crossing through the vital waterway, with increased tensions jeopardizing an interim peace deal between the US and Iran.

Meantime, global semiconductor firms have faced turbulence on concerns about increased competition, possible overcapacity and whether the billions of dollars in AI investments will pay off.

“While we remain confident in AI’s growth story and continue to see attractive opportunities in semis and hardware, we have also highlighted that the next leg of equity gains is likely to be marked by a broadening of market leadership,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Chief Investment Office. “Investors should ensure diversified exposure.”

“The issue of rotation between different sectors is a popular one right now, but the rotation within the tech sector could be the most important one to keep an eye on,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “If it can continue, the bulls will remain in charge.”

Maley noted the equity rally has “flattened out” over the past four to six weeks, but that could be seen as merely a “breather” after the extremely strong run the market saw in April and May.

While earnings season kicks off next week with big banks, questions about the tech outlook will be front and center throughout the reporting period. The big risk is that technology firms, especially the hyperscalers, won’t beat analysts’ overly optimistic estimates for the quarter, according to veteran strategist Ed Yardeni.

“That could cause a correction among technology stocks,” he said. “The overall stock market might dodge a correction if investors rotate into sectors that have lagged and report better-than-expected earnings. We are in the rotation camp for the stock market’s outlook up ahead.”

Corporate Highlights:

When Amazon.com Inc. sold its biggest ever bond earlier this year, it was inundated with investor orders amid hype about the AI boom. This time around, there’s less fanfare. Peak demand for its latest $25 billion offering reached $62 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s about half the orders it attracted for its prior $37 billion deal in March. SK Hynix Inc.’s $28 billion US listing is multiple times oversubscribed ahead of pricing on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted a new image-generation AI model, its first such release since the company spent billions to rebuild its AI lab under Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang a year ago. Microsoft Corp., looking to reduce artificial-intelligence costs, is starting to replace OpenAI and Anthropic with its own models in software products like Excel and Outlook. China’s DeepSeek is developing its own chip to help power AI systems, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources. What Bloomberg strategists say…

“It’s premature to say whether this is ‘the big one’, i.e. a major structural reversal in the AI trade. It does seem fair, though, to say that the era of the ‘easy’ AI trade — the one with the smooth parabolic rally — is indeed in the rearview mirror.”

—Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI World Index fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1416 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3361 The Japanese yen was little changed at 162.06 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $63,819.26 Ether fell 0.1% to $1,789.89 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.54% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.99% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.85% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5% to $71.98 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.2% to $4,114.57 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.