Chip Stocks Tumble on ASML’s Outlook as Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rout in chipmakers weighed on stocks, which halted gains fueled by a softer-than-estimated inflation reading that reinforced the case for the Federal Reserve to cut rates this year. Bond yields fell. The dollar headed toward its longest winning run since February.

The S&P 500 was little changed. An 10% plunge in ASML Holding NV after the company walked back its sales forecast dragged down the semiconductor space. Revenue surprises from US financial giants like Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley fueled optimism about their ability to navigate the tariff turmoil.

Treasuries saw mild gains, with the 10-year yield dropping two basis points to 4.46%. Money markets slightly increased bets on Fed cuts this year, with traders still projecting about two reductions before the year is over. The greenback rose for a fifth straight session.

US wholesale inflation moderated in June as a sharp decline in the costs of travel-related services offset a pickup in goods prices. The producer price index was unchanged from a month earlier, after an upwardly revised 0.3% gain in May. US wholesale prices rose 2.3% from a year earlier, the least since September.

“There was no producer inflation in June, and the 0.3% May increase was offset by April’s 0.3% drop, not to mention a drop in March,” said Chris Low at FHN Financial. “Four months without producer price inflation would be unusual under any circumstances, but during the implementation of tariffs, it is remarkable.”

The latest wholesale price data suggest manufacturers are so far proceeding cautiously on the extent to which they can pass through higher US tariffs to their customers. The data showed wholesaler and retailer margins were little changed in June after surging in May.

“Disinflation remains, but the Fed will be undeterred in keeping rates steady until September,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group. “As long as the labor market remains strong and resilient, rates aren’t likely to move meaningfully lower, and that’s a good thing.”

Investors may underestimate the potential for further gains in stocks and other risk assets but they should hedge against the threat of a weaker dollar, higher bond yields and greater volatility, according to KKR & Co.

Loosening financial conditions, policy easing by global central banks, improving productivity and a lack of net issuance provide a supportive backdrop for risk investments, said Henry McVey, head of global macro and asset allocation at the alternative asset manager.

Corporate Highlights:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock traders posted the largest revenue haul in Wall Street history, as volatility sparked by the Trump administration’s trade war spurred a second straight record quarter for the unit.

Morgan Stanley’s stock traders posted their best second quarter on record as the biggest US banks continue to reap the benefits of market volatility tied to President Donald Trump’s policy moves.

Bank of America Corp.’s traders posted a record second quarter as the company reaped the benefits of volatile markets and net interest income topped analysts’ estimates.

Johnson & Johnson beat Wall Street’s quarterly sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook, a show of confidence as the pharmaceutical industry faces the dual threats of tariffs and a crackdown on drug pricing.

Nvidia Corp. boss Jensen Huang anticipates getting the first batch of US licenses to export H20 AI chips to China soon, formally allowing the company to resume sales of a much sought-after component to the world’s top semiconductor arena.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. announced several business changes, including the formation of a new strategy committee and the appointment of a new board member, as it agreed to work with Elliott Investment Management on ways to help the software company boost value.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:14 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.1%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.5%

KBW Bank Index rose 0.4%

Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1571

The British pound was little changed at $1.3374

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.83 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $118,391.47

Ether rose 4.7% to $3,183.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.68%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.62%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.93%

The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.98%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65.74 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

