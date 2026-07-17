Chipmakers Bounce After Plunge to Bear-Market Edge: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Wild swings lashed chipmakers once again, with the high-profile group of shares wiping out an earlier plunge to the brink of a bear market as dip buyers emerged.

The industry that has led this year’s rally in stocks edged up, following an earlier slide of almost 6% fueled by worries that the artificial-intelligence spending spree is becoming harder to justify. Despite the bounce from lows, a key industry gauge is still down 19% from a record and heading toward its worst week since the April 2025 tariff meltdown.

Insatiable demand for all things related to AI had recently sent chip stocks to their best-ever quarter. But volatility resurfaced in July, with the group being pummeled by concerns over increased competition, possible overcapacity and whether massive investments in the technology will pay off.

While earnings and demand trends remain strong, the recent profit-taking suggests some investors are questioning how long the current pace of growth can continue, according to David Morrison at Trade Nation.

“The question now is whether this will become yet another ‘buy the dip’ opportunity, or if the pace of selling accelerates as everyone rushes to the exit doors at the same time,” he added.

While AI-related stocks have become more volatile as investors question both the pace and payoff of investments, corporate earnings have not yet shown any slowdown in demand, according to Angelo Kourkafas at Edward Jones.

“The AI theme is likely maturing rather than breaking, which is a healthy part of how transformative investment cycles evolve,” he said. “Investors should maintain exposure to the AI theme, but complement it with more diversified and differentiated sources of return, including cyclical sectors, value-style investments, and international stocks.”

Sharp stock rotations are necessary for the equity rally to broaden beyond the tech sector, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Beata Manthey. She said the current market weakness reflects a shift between sectors rather than a market breakdown.

“The market has started to hope for some long-awaited broadening,” Manthey told Bloomberg Television. “For that to happen, you need to have some rotations, and rotations tend to happen in quite a violent way sometimes — and this is what we’re seeing right now.”

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. is again the biggest company in the world after wresting the title from Nvidia Corp., which has held it since May 2025. Netflix Inc. sank after forecasting a second straight quarter of slowing sales growth, contributing to investor anxiety about the streaming giant’s future. SpaceX said it will aim to launch its Starship rocket again in a few days after aborting Thursday’s mission when some of its engines didn’t fire up. Alcoa Corp. cut its production forecast for alumina after operational problems at an Australian refinery weighed on output, overshadowing a quarter in which higher aluminum prices helped lift its revenue. Intuitive Surgical Inc. slid as growth in use of its da Vinci surgical robots slowed to the weakest pace in four years. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 1:07 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The MSCI World Index fell 0.6% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1436 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3458 The Japanese yen was little changed at 162.43 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $63,745.83 Ether fell 1.4% to $1,843.85 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.54% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.13% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.95% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.9% to $82.06 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4,018.45 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.