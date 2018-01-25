This content was published on January 25, 2018 10:46 AM Jan 25, 2018 - 10:46

Multinational companies are being urged to contribute more to the battle against global warming at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

Christiana Figueresexternal link, former United Nation’s climate chief and now a leading light at the environmental NGO Mission 2020external link, said the world must start reversing the trend of rising CO2 emissions by 2020 and then halve greenhouse gases in each subsequent decade.

Figueres is lobbying corporates and politicians at WEF to clean up their act. “This is the biggest business opportunity that we have ever seen, but only if we harvest it in time,” she told swissinfo.ch at the Artic Basecampexternal link event in Davos that gathered together leading polar scientists and company executives.

