Chrysler-parent Stellantis recalls 1.46 million vehicles worldwide

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis said Saturday it is recalling 1.46 million vehicles worldwide due to a software malfunction in the anti-lock brake system that can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall includes nearly 1.23 million Ram 1500 trucks from the 2019 and 2021-2024 model years in the United States, as well as about 159,000 vehicles in Canada, 13,000 in Mexico and 61,000 outside North America.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a software malfunction may result in the anti-lock brake system control module disabling the electronic stability control system.

The issue means the vehicles do not comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on electric stability control systems.

Stellantis said if the issue occur, the ABS, ESC, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning indicator lights will be illuminated at vehicle start up, indicating the systems are not working. Foundational braking would be working, it added.

The company said it is unaware of any related injuries or crashes.

Stellantis also said Saturday it is recalling about 33,000 Jeep Gladiator models from 2020-2024 and Jeep Wrangler vehicles from 2018-2024 due to a potential internal short circuit issue in the instrument panel cluster.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Jason Neely and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

