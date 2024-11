CIA boss floats 28-day Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, Axios reports

(Reuters) – CIA Director Bill Burns floated a deal for a 28-day Gaza ceasefire, the freeing of around eight hostages by Hamas and the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, Axios reported on Monday, citing three Israeli officials.

Burns discussed the idea during a meeting on Sunday with Israeli and Qatari counterparts, Axios said.