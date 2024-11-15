Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Citigroup facing US probe over ties to sanctioned Russian billionaire, Barron’s reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) -Citigroup is being probed by U.S. government agencies over its ties to sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Abusaidovich Kerimov, Barron’s reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service are probing the bank’s work with Delaware-based Heritage Trust, which holds assets owned by Kerimov, the report said.

“Citi is committed to conducting all business with the highest consideration for compliance with all applicable laws and regulations,” a Citi spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

“At the same time, we are actively ending nearly all of our institutional banking business in Russia, except for those operations necessary to fulfill remaining legal and regulatory obligations, while we proceed with the closing of our Russian consumer banking business.”

A part of the investigation is looking into Citigroup’s anti-money laundering processes and client vetting, the Barron’s report said.

The DOJ, the FBI, and the IRS did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Kerimov was sanctioned by the United States in 2014 and 2018 in response to Russia’s actions in Syria and Ukraine.

The United States in 2022 had taken enforcement action imposing restrictions against Heritage Trust over interests held by the Russian oligarch.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru and Tatiana Bautzer in New York; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Stephen Coates)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR