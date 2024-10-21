Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

City of London job vacancies fall 17% year-on-year, data shows

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – War, inflation and Britain’s departure from the European Union led to a 17% fall in job vacancies in London’s financial services sector in the third quarter versus the same time a year ago, recruitment firm Morgan McKinley said Monday.

Mark Astbury, associate director at Morgan McKinley, also said hiring was likely to remain subdued because of the Labour government’s budget on Oct. 30, the first since its election in July, and the U.S. presidential election on Nov 5.

“Ongoing post-Brexit adjustments, inflation, and economic uncertainty are forcing firms to cut back on aggressive hiring and prioritise strategic hires,” Astbury said, commenting on the firm’s data.

The data also showed City vacancies rose 7% in the third quarter from the previous quarter. Astbury said this reflected demand for staff in regulatory compliance, digital transformation and environment, social and governance (ESG) projects.

Britain’s exit from the EU cost London’s financial centre about 40,000 jobs, the Lord Mayor of the City of London told Reuters last week, a deeper impact compared wtih previous estimates.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
232 Likes
159 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR