The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Climate adaptation

Swiss Solidarity raises CHF17 million for landslide-hit Blatten

Blatten: Swiss help, Swiss Solidarity raises 17 million
Blatten: Swiss help, Swiss Solidarity raises 17 million Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Solidarity raises CHF17 million for landslide-hit Blatten
Listening: Swiss Solidarity raises CHF17 million for landslide-hit Blatten

The fundraising group Swiss Solidarity has received donations of CHF17 million ($21 million) for the Valais municipality of Blatten, buried by a landslide on May 28.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss Patronage for Mountain Municipalities has contributed CHF1 million, while Caritas and the Swiss Red Cross have both given CHF400,000, according to Swiss Solidarity, the fundraising arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (swissinfo.ch’s parent company).

Meanwhile, the Blatten Foundation is also collecting money: it has gathered a pot of CHF1.5 million to date. For its part, the federal government in Bern has made available CHF5 million in emergency aid.

Blatten also receives numerous offers of donations in kind. On its website, however, the municipality says it is currently not in a position to process or administrate such offers, and thus asks people to hold off on such initiatives for the time being.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/dos

More

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

How does your country prepare for and respond to natural disasters?

Have you experienced natural disasters in your country of residence? How are these events predicted and responded to?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

40 years of the Schengen Area: a Europe without internal borders

More

Schengen Area marks 40-year anniversary

This content was published on In 1985, five European states laid the foundations for a common area without border controls. Switzerland joined in 2008.

Read more: Schengen Area marks 40-year anniversary

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR